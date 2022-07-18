Versant Capital Management Inc Has $1.02 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.12. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

