Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $129.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.48. The stock has a market cap of $355.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

