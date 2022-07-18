Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX opened at $80.17 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.26. The firm has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

