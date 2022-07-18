Versant Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.4% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.