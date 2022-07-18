Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 255 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $169.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $168.63 billion, a PE ratio of 162.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $432,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,327,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $432,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,327,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,756 shares of company stock worth $12,936,320. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.