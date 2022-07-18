Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 12,378 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,378 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

EMB stock opened at $82.70 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $113.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

