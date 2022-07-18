Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 770 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFI stock opened at $46.51 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.82 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

