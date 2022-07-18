Viacoin (VIA) Achieves Market Cap of $6.05 Million

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $8,587.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001185 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 207.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00023848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00262520 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001382 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

