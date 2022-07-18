Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) PT Lowered to $7.00 at BTIG Research

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. Vicarious Surgical has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

Insider Activity at Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $48,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,527 shares in the company, valued at $731,560.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $48,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,560.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Liang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,258,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,046 shares of company stock worth $303,078 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.