Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) PT Lowered to $7.00 at BTIG Research

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.
Vicarious Surgical Price Performance
Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. Vicarious Surgical has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.
Insider Activity at Vicarious Surgical
In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $48,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,527 shares in the company, valued at $731,560.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $48,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,560.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Liang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,258,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,046 shares of company stock worth $303,078 in the last 90 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
