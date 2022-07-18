Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Vicinity Motor Stock Performance
NASDAQ VEV opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.61. Vicinity Motor has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.93.
Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative return on equity of 36.45% and a negative net margin of 50.44%.
About Vicinity Motor
Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.
