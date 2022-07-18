VIG Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $770,551.16 and $120.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,618,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin.

Buying and Selling VIG

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

