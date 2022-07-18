Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.74) to GBX 225 ($2.68) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at $70,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,740 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,402 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.