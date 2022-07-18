Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 180 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.14) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered Vodafone Group Public to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.78) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($1.84) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.67) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.68) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 165.50 ($1.97).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 1.0 %

LON:VOD opened at GBX 129.04 ($1.53) on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The stock has a market cap of £36.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,150.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.19.

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Vodafone Group Public

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.51), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($452,158.06).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

