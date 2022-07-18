Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 269,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,915,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 104,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,395,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 217,750 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 367,369 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IGD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,386. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.37.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

