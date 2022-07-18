Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,286 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.93. 26,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,627,908. The company has a market capitalization of $353.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

