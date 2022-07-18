Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.45. 30,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,627,908. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

