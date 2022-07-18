Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 21,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,528 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,822,104 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $528.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $234.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $472.67 and a 200-day moving average of $514.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

