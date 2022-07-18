Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Buys 400 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 24.5% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 16,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 231.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Southern by 37.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 251,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 45.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $72.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.62. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.