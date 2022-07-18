Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust comprises about 1.0% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,664 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE ETX opened at $20.18 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.