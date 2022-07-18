Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 12,086.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

