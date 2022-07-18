Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Purchases 2,275 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.6% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after buying an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.