Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Purchases 251 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after buying an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after acquiring an additional 845,924 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after buying an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,601,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $101.95 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.34.

