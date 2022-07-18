Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Short Interest Update

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Price Performance

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,154. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 699,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 499,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 467,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 303,400 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 3.3% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 214,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 293.3% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 157,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 117,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

