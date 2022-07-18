Warp Finance Price Reaches $35.91 on Top Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 67.6% against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.91 or 0.00164044 BTC on popular exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $167,838.83 and approximately $61,643.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

