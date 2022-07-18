Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Up to $30.26

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.26, but opened at $31.65. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $31.14, with a volume of 307 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $1,177,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

