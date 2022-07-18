Waves (WAVES) Price Hits $5.40

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.40 or 0.00024334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $587.62 million and approximately $362.10 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014363 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.
- DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000950 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000925 BTC.
Waves Profile
Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 108,827,860 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Waves
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
