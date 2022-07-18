WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $216.98 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $216.98 million and approximately $16.96 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00068731 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,901,222,882 coins and its circulating supply is 2,113,859,917 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

