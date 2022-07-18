Waycross Partners LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.53.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $77.58 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.55.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

