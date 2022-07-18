Waycross Partners LLC Buys 2,014 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises 1.7% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after buying an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after buying an additional 562,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sysco Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco stock opened at $87.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.03%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.