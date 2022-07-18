Waycross Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Waycross Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.4% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $79.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

