Waycross Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.7% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $777,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of GS opened at $293.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.38 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

