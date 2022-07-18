WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Now Covered by Analysts at BWS Financial

BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $88.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $168.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.26. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of -0.17. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $163.61 and a 12 month high of $258.72.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.20). WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $62,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,012 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after purchasing an additional 55,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in WD-40 by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,797,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Stories

