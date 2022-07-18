Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Short Interest Up 70.6% in June

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 989,200 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the June 15th total of 579,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on WEAV. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of WEAV stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,603. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 62,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $275,239.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,058,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,916,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,841 shares of company stock valued at $603,248. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $8,418,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

