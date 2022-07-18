Wells Fargo & Company Trims Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price to $238.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $238.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Saia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $286.94.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $195.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.20. Saia has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $365.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Saia will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

