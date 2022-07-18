WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Position Cut by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. WesBanco comprises 10.6% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 1.08% of WesBanco worth $21,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 293.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,717. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $26,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,232.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $26,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,232.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $295,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

