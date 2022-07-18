West Bancorporation Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 16,068.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,733,000 after acquiring an additional 219,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after buying an additional 4,425,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,751,000 after buying an additional 133,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after acquiring an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,833,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,529,000 after buying an additional 218,068 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $60.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.05%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.