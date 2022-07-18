West Bancorporation Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2,053.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 169,897 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 22,475 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 999,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,352,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 130,167 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 16,189 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

