West Bancorporation Inc. Has $282,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

PXD opened at $213.50 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.83%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

