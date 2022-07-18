West Bancorporation Inc. Makes New $155,000 Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in CBRE Group by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 4.1 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $77.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.10.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

