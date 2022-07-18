West Bancorporation Inc. Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6,364.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,331 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in EOG Resources by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 733,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after acquiring an additional 715,705 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $99.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.