West Bancorporation Inc. Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MO opened at $42.28 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

