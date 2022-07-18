West Bancorporation Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

West Bancorporation Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,663 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life accounts for 12.6% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc. owned about 0.53% of American Equity Investment Life worth $20,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of AEL opened at $34.40 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

