West Bancorporation Inc. Takes $742,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.54.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $255.45 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

