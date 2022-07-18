Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WPM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.06. 135,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,331. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.