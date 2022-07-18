Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 6,058 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 169,897 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,475 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 999,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 130,167 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 16,189 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.