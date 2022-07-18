Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,477 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Unity Software worth $33,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE U opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.42. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on U. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut Unity Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

