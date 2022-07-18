Whittier Trust Co. Has $34.80 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Eaton worth $34,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Eaton by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.73.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $128.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

