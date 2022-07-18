Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 3,012 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $38,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:META opened at $164.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.20 and a 200-day moving average of $218.70. The company has a market cap of $445.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.56.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

