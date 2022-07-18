Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 35,769 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 371,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,769 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $168,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,187,247,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $387.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

