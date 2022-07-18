Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 363,637 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 639.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,494 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,637 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $55,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $297,284,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $94.47 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

